skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 20 December 2024
THESE ARE PRIVATE DEALS : TYSON SLAMS ED
Friday, December 20, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MZEMBI : IT IS WHAT IT IS
TRUCK DRIVER : I FORGAVE CHEATING WIFE
A truck driver, Gift Molai has forgiven his wife, Precious Hobwana (39), who cheated with his nephew Tatenda Chikengezha (23). Tatenda, wh...
TWIST TO MUGABE GRAVE CASE
The Chinyoyi magistrate court last week blocked the inspection of former president Robert Mugabe’s grave by a man who is pushing for the exh...
COUPLE ORDERED OUT OF MUTUMBUKA'S HOUSE : THIS IS INHUMAN
The High Court on Monday granted former Education Minister, Dzingai Mutumbuka leave to execute an eviction order against Harrison Marange an...
WHY MBINGAs HAVE GODFATHERS
We thank @Hon_Kasukuwere in helping us deconstruct the state. Mbinga’s pay brides. Political business people have political God fathers ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment