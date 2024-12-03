SWAPO ELECTS FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT

Namibia has elected its first female leader, with Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah declared the winner Tuesday of last week’s presidential election as the long-ruling party remained in power.
The 72-year-old Nandi-Ndaitwah won with 57% of the vote,
according to official results, defying predictions that she might be forced
into a runoff. Her ruling SWAPO party has had a 34-year hold on power since
independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.
Opposition parties have rejected the results after last
Wednesday’s election was marred by technical problems, including shortages of
ballot papers and other issues, causing election officials to extend voting
until Saturday. The opposition parties say the extension was illegal and they
will challenge the results in court.
SWAPO also retained its majority in the parliamentary vote
and avoided the fate of long-ruling parties in neighboring South Africa and
Botswana who lost their majorities this year as a mood of change swept across
the southern African region.
Nandi-Ndaitwah was a member of the underground independence
movement in Namibia in the 1970s. She was promoted to vice president in
February after President Hage Geingob died while in office and will become the
fifth president of Namibia after independence.
“SWAPO Wins. Netumbo Wins. Namibia Wins. Now Hard Work,”
the ruling party posted on its official account on social media site X.
Some opposition parties boycotted the results announcement
by the Electoral Commission of Namibia, which has come under scrutiny over the
running of the vote. The opposition parties say many Namibians weren’t given
the opportunity to vote because of the technical problems.
Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change
opposition party was second in the presidential election with 25% of the vote
and his party won the second-largest number of seats in Parliament behind
SWAPO.
The Independent Patriots for Change have led the criticism
of the vote and pledged to lodge a challenge in court, calling the three-day
extension for voting unconstitutional.
Namibia is a large country on Africa’s southwest coast that
is more than twice the size of Germany but with just 3 million people, making
it one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world. It has a
reputation for being one of Africa’s more stable democracies. AP
