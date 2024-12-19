REINSTATE TOWN CLERK, GOVT ORDERS TOWN CLERK

Government has directed Victoria Falls city councillors to immediately reinstate suspended town clerk, Mr Ronnie Dube, and restore harmony within the local authority.
Mr Dube was suspended on December 2 by Victoria Falls
mayor, Councillor Prince Thuso Moyo, citing Section 29(3) of the Urban Councils
Act.
The mayor alleged multiple complaints of abuse of office
and corruption against Mr Dube, including the illegal allocation of land. The
suspension was endorsed by councillors during a full council meeting the
following day.
However, Local Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel
Garwe, has declared the suspension non-procedural and unsupported by policy. In
a letter to the mayor, Minister Garwe instructed the councillors to rescind
their resolution and reinstate the town clerk.
Despite the directive, councillors convened last week and
resolved to uphold their suspension decision. Minister Garwe summoned the mayor
and committee chairpersons to Harare, reiterating his position on the matter.
On Tuesday, a full council meeting meant to address Mr
Dube’s suspension failed to proceed due to a lack of a quorum, with only five
of the 11 elected councillors and three proportional representatives in
attendance. The boycott by some councillors further escalated tensions.
The meeting was intended to deliberate on key issues,
including the suspension of Mr Dube, which has sparked divisions among
councillors and residents.
In an interview yesterday, Minister Garwe reaffirmed the
Government’s directive, saying there is a need for unity and adherence to
procedure.
“We had a meeting with the mayor, the deputy mayor, and the
suspended town clerk to address the issue and ensure that everyone works
together in harmony. We agreed on the reinstatement of the town clerk, and they
are expected to convene a full council meeting to formalise this decision.
“They cannot defy this directive because it is now an
order,” he said.
The directive has drawn mixed reactions from residents,
with some expressing frustration over the Government’s intervention. Last week,
residents convened a meeting under the civic consortium comprising the Victoria
Falls Combined Residents Association (Vifacora) and Hwange District Residents
Association (HWADRA).
During the meeting, residents resolved to oppose the
reinstatement of Mr Dube and threatened to take action against councillors if
they comply with the Government’s directive.
They also called for Minister Garwe to visit Victoria Falls
to engage directly with the community on the issue. The residents vowed to
stage demonstrations at the Victoria Falls City Council offices if their
concerns were ignored. Chronicle
