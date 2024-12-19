REINSTATE TOWN CLERK, GOVT ORDERS TOWN CLERK

Government has directed Victoria Falls city councillors to immediately reinstate suspended town clerk, Mr Ronnie Dube, and restore harmony within the local authority.

Mr Dube was suspended on December 2 by Victoria Falls mayor, Councillor Prince Thuso Moyo, citing Section 29(3) of the Urban Councils Act.

The mayor alleged multiple complaints of abuse of office and corruption against Mr Dube, including the illegal allocation of land. The suspension was endorsed by councillors during a full council meeting the following day.

However, Local Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel Garwe, has declared the suspension non-procedural and unsupported by policy. In a letter to the mayor, Minister Garwe instructed the councillors to rescind their resolution and reinstate the town clerk.

Despite the directive, councillors convened last week and resolved to uphold their suspension decision. Minister Garwe summoned the mayor and committee chairpersons to Harare, reiterating his position on the matter.

On Tuesday, a full council meeting meant to address Mr Dube’s suspension failed to proceed due to a lack of a quorum, with only five of the 11 elected councillors and three proportional representatives in attendance. The boycott by some councillors further escalated tensions.

The meeting was intended to deliberate on key issues, including the suspension of Mr Dube, which has sparked divisions among councillors and residents.

In an interview yesterday, Minister Garwe reaffirmed the Government’s directive, saying there is a need for unity and adherence to procedure.

“We had a meeting with the mayor, the deputy mayor, and the suspended town clerk to address the issue and ensure that everyone works together in harmony. We agreed on the reinstatement of the town clerk, and they are expected to convene a full council meeting to formalise this decision.

“They cannot defy this directive because it is now an order,” he said.

The directive has drawn mixed reactions from residents, with some expressing frustration over the Government’s intervention. Last week, residents convened a meeting under the civic consortium comprising the Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association (Vifacora) and Hwange District Residents Association (HWADRA).

During the meeting, residents resolved to oppose the reinstatement of Mr Dube and threatened to take action against councillors if they comply with the Government’s directive.

They also called for Minister Garwe to visit Victoria Falls to engage directly with the community on the issue. The residents vowed to stage demonstrations at the Victoria Falls City Council offices if their concerns were ignored. Chronicle