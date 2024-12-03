MUKOROKOZA FOUND DEAD

A Shurugwi illegal gold miner, Tichaona Madzivire (22) of Edward Farm was found murdered at Musasa Business Centre, Shurugwi last Thursday morning.

The body was found by Isaac Jonasi who wanted to park his vehicle outside his shop. Madzivire’s lifeless body was in his driveway and upon inspection, Jonasi discovered that the former had died.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

Mahoko appealed to anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the unknown murder suspect.

“ZRP confirms a case of murder of a 22 year old man whose dead body was discovered lying in a pool of blood at Musasa business centre in Shurugwi. The incident occurred on 21 November 2024 at about 0045 hours. We again appeal to members of the public to assist with information which will lead to the arrest of the suspect,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror