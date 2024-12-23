MLISWA : COUNCILLORS DEMANDING BRIBES FOR INPUTS

Former Norton MP Temba Mliswa last week told President Mnangagwa that councillors are demanding payment for presidential inputs from villagers who are reeling from the El Nino induced drought.

Mliswa told Mnangagwa that to make matters worse, the villagers are forced to sell portions of the inputs to raise the money.

He said this last Thursday in his remarks after Mnangagwa commissioned the 43km Mhandamabwe – Shurugwi road.

Mliswa also presented Mnangagwa with 16 cattle as a token of appreciation for the completion of the road.

“Shurugwi councillors are demanding payment from farmers to receive presidential inputs. You said we must not pay anything when receiving presidential inputs. If a farmer gets a bag of fertilizer he will sell off a portion so that he can pay transport demanded by the councillor. Councillors are milking already strained farmers,” said Mliswa.

He also urged Mnangagwa to consider providing motorbikes for village heads for easy facilitation of their duties. Masvingo Mirror