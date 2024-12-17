MINER SEXUALLY ABUSES DAUGHTER, FLEES

A miner was caught rubbing his manhood on his 10-month-old daughter’s private parts and mouth and claimed he wanted to check if the child had feelings.

The miner, only identified as Madoda, is now on the run after his wife lodged a police report against him.His wife reported that she found Madoda rubbing his manhood on the private parts of the baby, confronted him and he gave an excuse that he was testing if she had some feelings.

The incident took place in Hopley Zone 6 and Madoda is based at Mazowe mining area.

The two separated sometime in June 2022 and Madoda has been visiting his wife from time to time to see the children. Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a case involving a 10 months old baby girl reported to have been indecently assaulted in Hopley,” said Insp Chakanza.“The accused is the biological father of the minor.

“The family used to stay together and the accused person usually visited his family occasionally since he lives in Mazowe.

“On the day in question, the mother went to take a bath and upon returning, she noticed the accused person rubbing his manhood upon the minor’s private parts and mouth.

“The wife then confronted the accused person asking him why he was doing such an act.

“Accused stated that he was testing whether the child had some feelings. “She further questioned the accused person’s behaviour and he started threatening her. “Accused person ordered the informant not to disclose his actions to anyone or else he would kill the complainant.”

Insp Chakanza added: The informant then examined the child and noticed some discharges on her private parts and mouth. “The accused person threatened the informant with death if she disclosed the abuse.

“The baby was later taken to a local clinic, diagnosed with malnutrition and sores on her private parts.”In another incident, Madoda ordered his wife to give him his son, who was aged 10 months, so that he could sleep with him. She complied and slept in another room.

The following day, at around 4am, Madoda woke up his wife and told her that the son had died.

He told his wife not to alert their neighbours as he did not have the money needed to meet the costs of burying the child in Harare.

At around 5am, Madoda told his wife that they were supposed to go and bury the son at her maternal home in Guruve. The two proceeded with the body to Guruve.

Along the way, Madoda told his wife that they were supposed to lie to her parents that the child died on their way to Guruve.

When they arrived in Guruve, Madoda pleaded with his in-laws to help him bury the child and they agreed.

Madoda’s wife lodged a police report against her husband, suspecting foul play, involving juju. H Metro