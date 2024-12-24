MADZIBABA ISHMAEL'S FIVE ACCOMPLICES : NO CASE TO ANSWER

Norton provincial magistrate Christina Nyandoro has ruled that five of Johanne Masowe eChishanu leader Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa’s seven accomplices Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Siribiniyo Chikunhire (53), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47), and Shingirai Ngavafume (42) have no case to answer.

She however ruled that a prima facie case had been established against Chokurongerwa, Wonder Kabaya, and Devlodge Katsande.

The five were jointly charged together with Chokurongerwa, Kabaya, and Katsande on allegations of contravening sections of the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children’s Act.

The State, represented by District Public Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira and Ms Sheila Mupindu, brought forward testimony from 13 witnesses, detailing alleged neglect and a shocking disregard for legal and ethical procedures.

The court heard that Chokurongerwa, as the mastermind, led his followers to adhere to practices that included the concealment of births and deaths, ultimately resulting in the current charges of child ill-treatment, illegal burial, and failure to notify authorities.

The case has now been adjourned to January 17, 2025, when the defence is expected to present its case. Herald