HRE COUNCIL SHELVES DEMOLITION PLANS

The Harare City Council has shelved plans to demolish over 5 000 houses it says were built illegally on council land following last week’s Government directive to give affected homeowners at least four months’ notice.
Council officials who spoke to The Sunday Mail said the
local authority had begun consultations with the Ministry of Local Government
and Public Works on the way forward.
Responding to an inquiry from this publication, Harare
Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said: “We have put on hold demolitions for now.”
Separately, Harare acting chief development control officer
Mr James Mazvimba said council was engaging the Government.
“We are engaging the Ministry (of Local Government) for
direction, but the demolitions will resume.”
A fortnight ago, council began issuing 48-hour eviction
notices to residents in affected areas.
Seventeen property owners in Mabelreign were among the
first to be served, and the council planned to extend the exercise to
high-density suburbs such as Budiriro, Kuwadzana, Glen View and Mabvuku.
The City of Harare recently indicated that it plans to
demolish over 5 000 houses built on illegal settlements across the city,
enforcing 37 High Court orders authorising the move.
Last week, Local Government and Public Works Minister
Daniel Garwe told our sister paper, The Herald, that Harare should put on hold
its demolition plans.
“We are human beings, and every human being has the right
to shelter,” said Minister Garwe.
“There is a lot of excitement from the City of Harare in
terms of wanting to demolish people’s homes; they are playing to the gallery .
. .”
“Yes, we appreciate that those houses were illegally built
and people were not following the laid-down procedures; people built on land
set aside for other activities and social amenities — schools and railway line.
“We are aware of that as Government.”
The Government, Minister Garwe said, had advised the
council to “give these people adequate notice to vacate those areas so that
they can then come and demolish while these people are properly settled
elsewhere”.
“Give them three or four months’ notice; but they were
giving them four days, five days,” he said.
The Harare City Council recently demolished over 30 houses
in Belvedere, claiming the structures were illegally constructed on
council-owned land.
The council argued that the demolitions were part of a
broader operation to enforce urban planning regulations and curb unauthorised
developments.
According to city officials, the land had been unlawfully
allocated to homeseekers by a private company using fraudulent documents.
Sunday Mail
