ED HANDS OVER 54 FORD RANGER VEHICLES TO MILITARY



President Mnangagwa has commissioned the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Dzivarasekwa housing project.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces also handed over 54 Ford Ranger utility vehicles to the ZDF.

These vehicles will enable the defence forces to efficiently and effectively execute their duties, aligning with the country’s Vision2030 goals.





Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, President Mnangagwa said Government is commited to providing modern, affordable and safe houses for both public service officials and the general citizens.

“In line with Vision 2030, the Second Republic, under my leadership, is facilitating the provision of housing, which is a basic and fundamental need,” he said.

“Providing decent accommodation and safe working spaces are some of the critical enablers for our forces to focus on their primary and most important contribution towards the modernisation, industrialisation and growth of our economy.” Herald