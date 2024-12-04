ED HANDS OVER 54 FORD RANGER VEHICLES TO MILITARY

President Mnangagwa has commissioned the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Dzivarasekwa housing project.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces also
handed over 54 Ford Ranger utility vehicles to the ZDF.
These vehicles will enable the defence forces to efficiently and effectively execute their duties, aligning with the country’s Vision2030 goals.
Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, President
Mnangagwa said Government is commited to providing modern, affordable and safe
houses for both public service officials and the general citizens.
“In line with Vision 2030, the Second Republic, under my
leadership, is facilitating the provision of housing, which is a basic and
fundamental need,” he said.
“Providing decent accommodation and safe working spaces are
some of the critical enablers for our forces to focus on their primary and most
important contribution towards the modernisation, industrialisation and growth
of our economy.” Herald
