DETAINED ZIMBA'S R40 000 SEIZED

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, has secured a forfeiture order against undocumented Zimbabwean man, Gift Mafukidze.

Lieutenant-Colonel Lloyd Ramovha, Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks said Mafukidze “an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe” was arrested and charged under Section 34 of South Africa’s Immigration Act.

“This decisive action underscores the DPCI’s unwavering commitment to combatting illegal activities and enforcing the law in South Africa,” said Ramovha.

The Hawks said Mafukidze, who was admitted to the Lindela holding facility in July 2023 after his transfer from Vredendal, in Western Cape, was found in possession of R40,000 during his detention.

“The money has now been forfeited to the State under a court order granted by the Pretoria High Court on December 10 2024,” said Ramovha.

“The investigator from PCSI (Priority Crime Specialised Investigation) has diligently pursued this case, ensuring that the ill-gotten gains from illegal mining activities are seized and repurposed in the interest of justice.”

IOL understands that Mafukidze who has now been deported to Zimbabwe, insisted that the money he had was from illegal mining activities.

Meanwhile, Gauteng head of the Hawks Major General Ebrahim Kadwa has welcomed the forfeiture order by the high court, adding that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation remains steadfast in its efforts to uphold the rule of law and protecting South Africa’s economic stability from criminal elements.

“This success further highlights the critical role of asset forfeiture in dismantling criminal enterprises and preventing the reinvestment of illicit funds into the economy,” said Kadwa.

