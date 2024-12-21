DETAINED ZIMBA'S R40 000 SEIZED

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, has secured a forfeiture order against undocumented Zimbabwean man, Gift Mafukidze.
Lieutenant-Colonel Lloyd Ramovha, Gauteng spokesperson for
the Hawks said Mafukidze “an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe” was arrested and
charged under Section 34 of South Africa’s Immigration Act.
“This decisive action underscores the DPCI’s unwavering
commitment to combatting illegal activities and enforcing the law in South
Africa,” said Ramovha.
The Hawks said Mafukidze, who was admitted to the Lindela
holding facility in July 2023 after his transfer from Vredendal, in Western
Cape, was found in possession of R40,000 during his detention.
“The money has now been forfeited to the State under a
court order granted by the Pretoria High Court on December 10 2024,” said
Ramovha.
“The investigator from PCSI (Priority Crime Specialised
Investigation) has diligently pursued this case, ensuring that the ill-gotten
gains from illegal mining activities are seized and repurposed in the interest
of justice.”
IOL understands that Mafukidze who has now been deported to
Zimbabwe, insisted that the money he had was from illegal mining activities.
Meanwhile, Gauteng head of the Hawks Major General Ebrahim
Kadwa has welcomed the forfeiture order by the high court, adding that the
Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation remains steadfast in its efforts
to uphold the rule of law and protecting South Africa’s economic stability from
criminal elements.
“This success further highlights the critical role of asset
forfeiture in dismantling criminal enterprises and preventing the reinvestment
of illicit funds into the economy,” said Kadwa.
