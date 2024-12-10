COUPLE APPEALS AGAINST MUTUMBUKA RULING

n a surprise turn of events, Harrison Marange and Demetria Zirenga who are husband and wife have appealed against a High Court ruling that declared them illegal occupants of former Education Minister, Dzingai Mutumbuka’s house and ordered their immediate eviction.The couple whose legal representative is Zvavanoda Law Chambers appealed to the Supreme Court against the whole judgment made by Justice Priscila Munangati Manongwa on November 13, 2024, to be set aside. The appeal was made on December 2, 2024.

Justice Manongwa declared that the couple had no right to the number 90 Harare Drive, Colney Valley Chisipite, Harare property which they claim to have bought from Jonah Ngome and ordered their eviction within 15 days of receipt of the judgement. Due to their appeal, the couple remains in occupation of the house.Dr Mutumbuka who is represented by Sawyer Mkushi Legal Practitioners has not only opposed the Supreme Court application but has appealed to the High Court to have the eviction granted by Justice Munangati executed.

The grounds of appeal by Zirenga and Marange are that Justice Munangati erred in declaring that the couple were not the legitimate owners of the house and in ordering the two to pay the costs of the case. They seek an order from the Supreme Court which makes them lawful holder of right and interests of Mutumbuka’s house number 90 Harare Drive, Colney Valley Chisipite.In his heads of arguments to the Supreme Court, Dr Mutumbuka’s lawyers prayed for the withdrawal of the Supreme Court application on the grounds that it is an abuse of court process.

The lawyers also describe it as defective on a number of grounds and that its outcome will not affect Justice Munangati’s order.Justice Munangati’s order declared that Dr Mutumbuka the legitimate owner the house. She also said that Marange and Zirenga had no reason to be at the courts fighting Mutumbuka because they had no title deeds to the house.Instead Jonah Ngome who they claim to have bought the house from is the one who appear in court against Mutumbuka. However, Ngome has never been anyway near the courts to defend the house.Justice Munangati also declared that Ngome’s alleged title deed is forged and therefore should be removed from the registrar of Deeds’ records. Masvingo Mirror