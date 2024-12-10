BYO TO RE-POSSESS SHOPS

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is resuscitating a 17-year-old resolution that mandates the repossession of council-leased shops whose occupants have exceeded a 10-year tenure, rather than crafting a new policy.
This resolution, first passed on December 5, 2007, aimed at
ensuring the equitable distribution of commercial spaces. However, it was
shelved after resistance from various business groups. In 2017, the council
attempted to enforce the measure, but the plan faced similar opposition,
resulting in its delay.
Recent deliberations by the council’s finance and economic
development committee have reignited the issue. During a September meeting of
the sub-committee on the allocation of stands and premises for development,
discussions centered on introducing a policy to cap lease periods. However, it
was noted that the 2007 resolution already provided a framework to address the
matter.
The sub-committee chairperson, Councillor Ntandoyenkosi
Ndlovu, sought clarification on how the council would implement evictions under
the policy.
The council’s valuer and estates manager, Mr Thabani Ncube
recommended a case-by-case approach, acknowledging ethical concerns about
immediate evictions, especially for tenants with long-term leases.
“Council would rather wait for the lapse of the policy and
advise the applicants accordingly. However, a notice in writing would be issued
out as a reminder of the new policy when applicants sought the renewal of
leases,” said.
It was subsequently resolved to reaffirm the 2007
resolution and proceed with its enforcement.
Meanwhile, the council has issued a tender inviting bids
for a variety of business premises across Bulawayo. These include tuck shops,
kiosks, industrial stands, service stations, factory shells, social clubs, and
a primary school site.
Six tuck shops at various primary schools, including
Mgombane, Sigombe, and Mtshane in Nkulumane, and Emganwini, Manondwane, and
Aisleby Farm, are up for lease. Two kiosks at Barbourfields Stadium and the
Borrow Swimming Pool are also available.
The council has advertised a service station in Barham
Green and nine service industry stands in Emakhandeni, Luveve, and Cowdray Park
for ventures such as hair salons, grinding mills, gas retailing, and welding.
Six factory shells in Kelvin North industrial area are being offered for
activities like carpentry, tailoring, pottery, and electrical repairs.
Other opportunities include leased shops in Makokoba and
Njube, a primary school site in Montrose, and two social clubs in North End.
One of the clubs is designated for amateur sports and social activities, while
the other is earmarked for basketball.
This initiative seeks to provide residents with
opportunities to contribute to the city’s economic growth while addressing the
longstanding issue of equitable access to council-leased properties. Chronicle
