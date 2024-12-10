BYO TO RE-POSSESS SHOPS

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is resuscitating a 17-year-old resolution that mandates the repossession of council-leased shops whose occupants have exceeded a 10-year tenure, rather than crafting a new policy.

This resolution, first passed on December 5, 2007, aimed at ensuring the equitable distribution of commercial spaces. However, it was shelved after resistance from various business groups. In 2017, the council attempted to enforce the measure, but the plan faced similar opposition, resulting in its delay.

Recent deliberations by the council’s finance and economic development committee have reignited the issue. During a September meeting of the sub-committee on the allocation of stands and premises for development, discussions centered on introducing a policy to cap lease periods. However, it was noted that the 2007 resolution already provided a framework to address the matter.

The sub-committee chairperson, Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu, sought clarification on how the council would implement evictions under the policy.

The council’s valuer and estates manager, Mr Thabani Ncube recommended a case-by-case approach, acknowledging ethical concerns about immediate evictions, especially for tenants with long-term leases.

“Council would rather wait for the lapse of the policy and advise the applicants accordingly. However, a notice in writing would be issued out as a reminder of the new policy when applicants sought the renewal of leases,” said.

It was subsequently resolved to reaffirm the 2007 resolution and proceed with its enforcement.

Meanwhile, the council has issued a tender inviting bids for a variety of business premises across Bulawayo. These include tuck shops, kiosks, industrial stands, service stations, factory shells, social clubs, and a primary school site.

Six tuck shops at various primary schools, including Mgombane, Sigombe, and Mtshane in Nkulumane, and Emganwini, Manondwane, and Aisleby Farm, are up for lease. Two kiosks at Barbourfields Stadium and the Borrow Swimming Pool are also available.

The council has advertised a service station in Barham Green and nine service industry stands in Emakhandeni, Luveve, and Cowdray Park for ventures such as hair salons, grinding mills, gas retailing, and welding. Six factory shells in Kelvin North industrial area are being offered for activities like carpentry, tailoring, pottery, and electrical repairs.

Other opportunities include leased shops in Makokoba and Njube, a primary school site in Montrose, and two social clubs in North End. One of the clubs is designated for amateur sports and social activities, while the other is earmarked for basketball.

This initiative seeks to provide residents with opportunities to contribute to the city’s economic growth while addressing the longstanding issue of equitable access to council-leased properties. Chronicle