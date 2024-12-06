BUSHIRI'S PASTOR SLEPT WITH MY WIFE

A storm of scandalous proportions has erupted, apparently shaking the very foundations of faith and trust when a heartbroken man from Plumtree, Matabeleland South Province, made an impassioned plea to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, to take disciplinary action against his wife, and her alleged lover, Alfos Bukosibethu Nyathi.

The man, who prefers to be identified only by his surname Chiwawa, alleges that Kagande, a senior church leader, has been engaged in an extramarital affair with his wife since 2022, causing irreparable harm to their marriage.

He said he had been living with his wife since 2010 and formally married her in 2022. Chiwawa claims the affair began shortly after their wedding in 2022. He discovered the infidelity while preparing immigration documents for Kagande to join him in the UK.

Despite her confession to their church pastor only identified as Samuriwo based in Plumtree, Chiwawa says the church took no action, leaving him feeling betrayed and unsupported.

Chiwawa alleges that Kagande and Nyathi engaged in unprotected sexual relations frequently while he was away for work. B Metro