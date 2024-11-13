SAFA BOSS ARRESTED

South African Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan was arrested on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said warrants of arrests were issued for Jordaan, Safa CEO Gronie Hluyo and a 46-year-old businessman on Wednesday morning.

"The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the president of Safa used the organisation's resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company, without authorisation from the Safa board."

Mogale said a serious commercial crime investigation which was probing the allegations executed search and seizure warrants on March 8 at the Safa offices, where electronic gadgets and files were seized, leading to the arrests.

Jordaan is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court soon, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed.

He had filed papers in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday seeking to interdict his arrest and prosecution. The matter was scheduled to be heard on Thursday. Sowetan