SAFA BOSS ARRESTED

South African Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan was arrested on Wednesday.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said warrants of
arrests were issued for Jordaan, Safa CEO Gronie Hluyo and a 46-year-old
businessman on Wednesday morning.
"The allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the
president of Safa used the organisation's resources for his personal gain,
including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a
public relations company, without authorisation from the Safa board."
Mogale said a serious commercial crime investigation which
was probing the allegations executed
search and seizure warrants on March 8 at the Safa offices, where electronic
gadgets and files were seized, leading to the arrests.
Jordaan is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge
magistrate's court soon, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi
Mjonondwane confirmed.
He had filed papers in the Johannesburg high court on
Tuesday seeking to interdict his arrest and prosecution. The matter was
scheduled to be heard on Thursday. Sowetan
0 comments:
Post a Comment