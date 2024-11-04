MPs BEG GOVT FOR BASICS

For six years, Zimbabwe’s Members of the House of Assembly have operated without official constituency offices, hampering their ability to engage effectively with communities and directly address local issues.
Many MPs, often criticised for their absence in
constituencies after elections, have repeatedly appealed to the government to
establish dedicated offices.
They argue that such offices are essential for
accessibility, accountability, and building trust within communities.
Despite promises made in 2018 to provide constituency
offices staffed with qualified personnel, MPs are still waiting for the
government to fulfill this commitment, restricting their visibility and
accessibility.
Tendai Nyabani, MP for Rushinga Constituency, shared
frustrations over delayed action, stating, “I completed all the necessary
arrangements, yet there’s been no progress. It feels like we’re being forced to
beg for the government to do its job.”
Descent Bajila, MP for Emakhandeni-Luveve Constituency,
said they are forced to work from makeshift spaces provided by friends or
family, noting that the last official offices were available during the 8th
Parliament (2013-2018). “Without designated offices, we rely solely on
cellphones to connect with citizens,” Bajila said.
Sichelesile Mahlangu, MP for Pumula Constituency, noted
that some MPs have resorted to renting local council office space due to the
absence of parliamentary offices.
She said that, while the budget for these offices was
approved last year, she remains uncertain whether the construction will
proceed. “Without proper offices, crucial records and documents are
inaccessible, limiting our ability to serve residents effectively,” she
explained.
MPs also raised concerns about delays in the Constituency
Development Funds (CDF) disbursement. Nyabani commented, “CDF was previously
distributed once every five years, but our President approved an annual
disbursement to address ongoing challenges. However, we have yet to receive
this year’s allocation of USD 50 000, which could assist with urgent community
needs.”
Nyabani also criticised delays in fuel and allowance
provisions, which he says hinder MPs’ ability to conduct their duties. “Our
allowances and fuel provisions should be timely, yet we face constant delays.
How are we expected to reach our constituencies effectively?”
MP Caston Matewu said many MPs are now forced into other
business ventures to support themselves and their families, which compromises
their work in Parliament.
Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi acknowledged these
concerns, pledging to consult and provide a comprehensive response. “Your
issues have been noted, and we will bring a detailed response in two weeks,”
Gezi said. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment