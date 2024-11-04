MPs BEG GOVT FOR BASICS

For six years, Zimbabwe’s Members of the House of Assembly have operated without official constituency offices, hampering their ability to engage effectively with communities and directly address local issues.

Many MPs, often criticised for their absence in constituencies after elections, have repeatedly appealed to the government to establish dedicated offices.

They argue that such offices are essential for accessibility, accountability, and building trust within communities.

Despite promises made in 2018 to provide constituency offices staffed with qualified personnel, MPs are still waiting for the government to fulfill this commitment, restricting their visibility and accessibility.

Tendai Nyabani, MP for Rushinga Constituency, shared frustrations over delayed action, stating, “I completed all the necessary arrangements, yet there’s been no progress. It feels like we’re being forced to beg for the government to do its job.”

Descent Bajila, MP for Emakhandeni-Luveve Constituency, said they are forced to work from makeshift spaces provided by friends or family, noting that the last official offices were available during the 8th Parliament (2013-2018). “Without designated offices, we rely solely on cellphones to connect with citizens,” Bajila said.

Sichelesile Mahlangu, MP for Pumula Constituency, noted that some MPs have resorted to renting local council office space due to the absence of parliamentary offices.

She said that, while the budget for these offices was approved last year, she remains uncertain whether the construction will proceed. “Without proper offices, crucial records and documents are inaccessible, limiting our ability to serve residents effectively,” she explained.

MPs also raised concerns about delays in the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) disbursement. Nyabani commented, “CDF was previously distributed once every five years, but our President approved an annual disbursement to address ongoing challenges. However, we have yet to receive this year’s allocation of USD 50 000, which could assist with urgent community needs.”

Nyabani also criticised delays in fuel and allowance provisions, which he says hinder MPs’ ability to conduct their duties. “Our allowances and fuel provisions should be timely, yet we face constant delays. How are we expected to reach our constituencies effectively?”

MP Caston Matewu said many MPs are now forced into other business ventures to support themselves and their families, which compromises their work in Parliament.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi acknowledged these concerns, pledging to consult and provide a comprehensive response. “Your issues have been noted, and we will bring a detailed response in two weeks,” Gezi said. CITE