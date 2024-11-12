MISS UNIVERSE ZIM TEAM OFF TO MEXICO



The Miss Universe Zimbabwe team is off to Mexico for the Miss Universe pageant.

They are expected to arrive in Mexico on Thursday morning ahead of the preliminary show during the night of the same day. The preliminary show will see all 130 contestants from various countries fighting for a spot in the competition.





Zimbabwe is represented by 27-year-old model Sakhile Dube who has been the crowd’s favourite so far according to, ‘hotpicks’ on social media. Miss Universe Zimbabwe national director Tendai Hunda said she cannot wait to watch Sakhile live as she struts her stuff.

“We team Zimbabwe we are so happy to be travelling to support Sakhile. Thursday will be the preliminary show and we are hopeful she will make it into the top 25,” she said. Herald