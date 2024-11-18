I'M TAGWIREI'S SON FRAUDSTER DRAGGED TO COURT

A fraudster who was allegedly defrauding people claiming he was the son of business mogul Kuda Tagwirei has appeared in court facing theft and fraud allegations.
Innocent Chishumba called himself Nyasha Tagwirei to commit
various fraudulent acts.
He was not asked to plead when he appeared before
magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody to today for bail
considerations.
In one of the counts, the complainant is Anyway Mazoe who
is a teacher at Kwayedza High School in Kadoma and she is Chishumba’s
ex-girlfriend.
The court heard that in September, Mazoe met Chishumba
through her friend Tichafa Chirewo and they developed a romantic relationship.
Mazoe lied to Chishumba that his name was Nyasha Tagwirei
and that he was the son of businessman Kuda Tagwirei.
On September 21, Chishumba took his girlfriend’s phone.
He said he wanted to check the phone and see if she was not
cheating on him since he intended to marry her.
Mazoe agreed and Chishumba went away with the cellphone and
never returned it.
Chishumba then started to communicate with various
individuals using the same phone and would request for money from those
individuals promising to give them cash in United States dollars.
Mazoe only became aware of what was transpiring after
people started to approach her demanding their cash.
Mazoe went to block the number with her service provider
and reported the case to the police.
When Chishumba was arrested over the weekend, he was found
in possession of Mazoe’s phone.
The second complainant is Faustina Makuwa who is Mazoe’s
workmate.
It is the State’s case that on September 24, after
Chishumba took Mazoe’s phone, he messaged Makuwa looking for ZWG equivalent of
US$550.
Makuwa sent her the money and, soon after, Chishumba became
evasive.
Using the same modus operandi, Chishumba duped Noreen
Mutaramutswa of ZWG$6700 after promising to give her the equivalent in US
dollars. H Metro
