I'M TAGWIREI'S SON FRAUDSTER DRAGGED TO COURT

A fraudster who was allegedly defrauding people claiming he was the son of business mogul Kuda Tagwirei has appeared in court facing theft and fraud allegations.

Innocent Chishumba called himself Nyasha Tagwirei to commit various fraudulent acts.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody to today for bail considerations.

In one of the counts, the complainant is Anyway Mazoe who is a teacher at Kwayedza High School in Kadoma and she is Chishumba’s ex-girlfriend.

The court heard that in September, Mazoe met Chishumba through her friend Tichafa Chirewo and they developed a romantic relationship.

Mazoe lied to Chishumba that his name was Nyasha Tagwirei and that he was the son of businessman Kuda Tagwirei.

On September 21, Chishumba took his girlfriend’s phone.

He said he wanted to check the phone and see if she was not cheating on him since he intended to marry her.

Mazoe agreed and Chishumba went away with the cellphone and never returned it.

Chishumba then started to communicate with various individuals using the same phone and would request for money from those individuals promising to give them cash in United States dollars.

Mazoe only became aware of what was transpiring after people started to approach her demanding their cash.

Mazoe went to block the number with her service provider and reported the case to the police.

When Chishumba was arrested over the weekend, he was found in possession of Mazoe’s phone.

The second complainant is Faustina Makuwa who is Mazoe’s workmate.

It is the State’s case that on September 24, after Chishumba took Mazoe’s phone, he messaged Makuwa looking for ZWG equivalent of US$550.

Makuwa sent her the money and, soon after, Chishumba became evasive.

Using the same modus operandi, Chishumba duped Noreen Mutaramutswa of ZWG$6700 after promising to give her the equivalent in US dollars. H Metro