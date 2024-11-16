I WILL REFURBISH STADIUM IN 90 DAYS : MAGAYA

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) founder and Yadah Football Club owner, Walter Magaya who is eyeing the Zimbabwe Football Association presidency recently toured Mucheke Stadium and promised to refurbish the stadium within three months if given an opportunity.

Speaking at the tour, Magaya expressed interest in the project and his preparedness to revamp the stadium that would allow hosting of Premier Soccer League (PSL) games as well as international games.

“If time and funds permit we want to go beyond PSL looking at the city structure where a city has five star hotels and an airport. We want to go to that level where we can host international games.

I requested Nabioth Magwizi (ZIFA Strategic planning committee member) and his team to put an application so that we can be permitted to refurbish, restructure and re-plan until the stadium meets PSL standards. We are ready to start when paper work is approved by Masvingo City Council,” he said.

He added that if given the green light to reconstruct Mucheke stadium he would need about 90 days to complete the project and expressed confidence in the deal.

“Since it’s a restart as I was noticing, we did the First Heart Stadium within 48 days and Chawanda Stadium in 62 days, we may need plus or minus 90 days to have a complete project. According to what I’m seeing right now, in 90 days I think we will be fully done if given the chance to start.

“The partnership is quite certain of course but we have to go through the legal process of endorsement and the normal process that we can embark on, in the project. Looking at Masvingo, it is the heart of the country and its formation, where people started from, so we would want to make sure that this place has been upgraded in any way possible.

“I have been here more than four times having crusades and basically it is my home in a way so I would be happy to see this place renovated to international standards. The Heart Group which continues to be the sponsoring company is on a spree to renovate as many stadiums as possible.

“The ZIFA leadership of the Province actually approached me in a diplomatic way and said, prophet have a look at this. I am excited with what the mayor said, that we are not just coming here to take over but to partner with the city council, for it has been in their budget and their plans to have this ground renovated,” said Magaya.

Speaking at the same event, Masvingo City Mayor Aleck Tabe said the stadium refurbishment will benefit the locals as it creates business opportunities.

“I am happy with the prospects of a partnership with Prophet Magaya to revamp Mucheke Stadium. We can fundraise towards upgrading the stadium. This initiative creates business opportunities for the community, including hotels and beverage outlets.

“We are going to generate more revenue from the stadium as it hosts PSL and international games. So we welcome everyone who wants to partner with Masvingo City for development,” said Tabe.

Masvingo United Residents and Ratepayers Association (MURRA) Board chairperson Thomas Mbetu told TellZim News that it was prudent that the partnership remained open to the public to allow the broader community who are the owners of the stadium to contribute their perspectives.

“As denizens of this community, we ardently yearn for Mucheke Stadium to once again experience its former glory. In this context, we beseech the Masvingo City Council, along with Mr. Magaya, to forge a substantive partnership aimed at revitalizing Mucheke Stadium.

“It is imperative that this collaboration be rendered public, thereby allowing the broader community to contribute their perspectives. This transparency is crucial, given that Mucheke Stadium constitutes public property under the stewardship of the Masvingo City Council hence, any developmental initiatives should be disseminated openly to – the populace,” said Mbetu. TellZimNews