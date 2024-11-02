HE IS STABLE : CHIWENGA VISITS MOYO

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday visited the former Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Commander, Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Elson Moyo and said he was in a stable condition. He said he was receiving top-notch medical care at a Harare hospital after being involved in a road accident near Chegutu.

“Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Elson Moyo was a colleague and is a colleague, when he got involved in an accident from his farm it was of great concern and we wanted to see how his condition was.

“He was airlifted to Manyame Air Base and then to the hospital for specialist medical care. I visited him at the hospital because I wanted to be satisfied that he was in good condition. We were quite concerned when we got the news that he was involved in that accident, only to find out that yes, there are areas here and there where he has pain, but mostly they are muscle pains, but generally he is fine.

“We think when the doctors do their final check-up, they will be able to tell that he is now fine, but when we saw him, he was in very good morale and soon he will be discharged.

“We have worked together for a long time since the time of our struggle for the independence of our country and then from 1980 as you would know, he was a trained pilot. He was one of our first group of jet (fighter) pilots, even when we went for the Mozambique campaign, they were the ones who were in the forefront and brought Renamo to its fall.

“Now we are talking of Mozambique having gone through democratic elections. He played a major role in the Mozambique campaign and several other missions we had,” said VP Chiwenga.