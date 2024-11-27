DEDICATED HOSP WARDS FOR ACCIDENT VICTIMS, SAYS GOVT

Government will deploy ambulances along major highways and establish dedicated wards in hospitals and clinics specifically for accident victims this festive season, a Cabinet Minister has said.
The initiative is designed to ensure that every individual
involved in a road accident receives immediate medical attention, increasing
their chances of survival and recovery.
With ambulances stationed at key tollgates across the
country, rapid response is now a top priority.
This development coincides with the Government’s plan to
establish a Road Accident Fund, an initiative aimed at providing crucial
insurance coverage for victims of road crashes in the country.
In light of the alarming rise in fatal accidents, it is
believed that the fund is not just timely, but also essential as it will
facilitate prompt rehabilitation and compensation for injured individuals.
It will also offer personal insurance to victims and their
families, ensuring that no one is left to bear the financial burden alone.
In an interview, Transport and Infrastructural Development
Minister Felix Mhona emphasised the urgency of policy interventions, noting
that the President has called for robust strategies to combat the growing
epidemic of road carnage.
“It is imperative to innovate when faced with such a
significant challenge. We have witnessed a distressing increase in fatalities
on our roads, and His Excellency President Mnangagwa has made it clear that we
must take immediate, effective action.”
Minister Mhona highlighted the critical importance of the
“golden hour”—the crucial first hour after an accident when timely medical
intervention can save lives.
“Our goal is to ensure that victims are transported to a
nearby hospital within this vital timeframe, where they can receive the urgent
care they need,” he said.
By collaborating with Zinara and the Traffic Safety Council
of Zimbabwe, Government is committed to strategically position ambulances to
maximise their availability and response times.
Regarding the Road Accident Fund, Minister Mhona stressed
its transformative potential.
“This fund will alleviate the financial strain on victims
and their families during their most challenging times. It will cover medical
expenses, bereavement costs, and educational fees for dependants left behind
after losing a breadwinner. This initiative represents a monumental step
forward in our commitment to support those affected by road accidents.”
A pilot project set to be launched on December 15 will see
ambulance stations being established nationwide, coinciding with the busy
festive season.
“This pilot project is not just an experiment; it is a
crucial phase in our commitment to enhancing road safety and emergency
response. We aim to gather insights and refine our approach, laying the
groundwork for a comprehensive rollout in 2025,” Minister Mhona said.
Through the Road Accident Fund, he said, Government will
provide compulsory coverage for all road users in Zimbabwe, addressing injuries
and fatalities resulting from motor vehicle accidents.
“I will soon present the Cabinet principles related to this
fund, which will provide both indemnity insurance for those at fault and
personal injury and death insurance for victims and their families,” Minister
Mhona said.
“This initiative is more than just a response to a crisis;
it is a promise to the people of Zimbabwe that their safety and well-being are
paramount. Together, we can create a safer future on our roads and ensure that
no one faces the aftermath of a road accident alone”. Herald
