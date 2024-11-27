DEDICATED HOSP WARDS FOR ACCIDENT VICTIMS, SAYS GOVT

Government will deploy ambulances along major highways and establish dedicated wards in hospitals and clinics specifically for accident victims this festive season, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The initiative is designed to ensure that every individual involved in a road accident receives immediate medical attention, increasing their chances of survival and recovery.

With ambulances stationed at key tollgates across the country, rapid response is now a top priority.

This development coincides with the Government’s plan to establish a Road Accident Fund, an initiative aimed at providing crucial insurance coverage for victims of road crashes in the country.

In light of the alarming rise in fatal accidents, it is believed that the fund is not just timely, but also essential as it will facilitate prompt rehabilitation and compensation for injured individuals.

It will also offer personal insurance to victims and their families, ensuring that no one is left to bear the financial burden alone.

In an interview, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona emphasised the urgency of policy interventions, noting that the President has called for robust strategies to combat the growing epidemic of road carnage.

“It is imperative to innovate when faced with such a significant challenge. We have witnessed a distressing increase in fatalities on our roads, and His Excellency President Mnangagwa has made it clear that we must take immediate, effective action.”

Minister Mhona highlighted the critical importance of the “golden hour”—the crucial first hour after an accident when timely medical intervention can save lives.

“Our goal is to ensure that victims are transported to a nearby hospital within this vital timeframe, where they can receive the urgent care they need,” he said.

By collaborating with Zinara and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, Government is committed to strategically position ambulances to maximise their availability and response times.

Regarding the Road Accident Fund, Minister Mhona stressed its transformative potential.

“This fund will alleviate the financial strain on victims and their families during their most challenging times. It will cover medical expenses, bereavement costs, and educational fees for dependants left behind after losing a breadwinner. This initiative represents a monumental step forward in our commitment to support those affected by road accidents.”

A pilot project set to be launched on December 15 will see ambulance stations being established nationwide, coinciding with the busy festive season.

“This pilot project is not just an experiment; it is a crucial phase in our commitment to enhancing road safety and emergency response. We aim to gather insights and refine our approach, laying the groundwork for a comprehensive rollout in 2025,” Minister Mhona said.

Through the Road Accident Fund, he said, Government will provide compulsory coverage for all road users in Zimbabwe, addressing injuries and fatalities resulting from motor vehicle accidents.

“I will soon present the Cabinet principles related to this fund, which will provide both indemnity insurance for those at fault and personal injury and death insurance for victims and their families,” Minister Mhona said.

“This initiative is more than just a response to a crisis; it is a promise to the people of Zimbabwe that their safety and well-being are paramount. Together, we can create a safer future on our roads and ensure that no one faces the aftermath of a road accident alone”. Herald