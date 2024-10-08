YOUTH BOSS DONATED CAR, BIKE STOLEN



Zvishavane Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) youth Secretary Ishmael Chamisa lost his Toyota Funcargo vehicle and newly donated motorbike to thieves on Wednesday.

The vehicle and motorbike were stolen at his residence in Mandava and later found abandoned near Mandava Graveyard.

Chamisa confirmed the matter to The Mirror. He said the vehicle was found with a flat tyre whilst the motorbike was found with a damaged fuel tank. He said that he got home around 10pm and retired to bed.

“I woke up to the news that my motorbike and vehicle had been stolen at night. The motorbike was found with a damaged tank in bushes near Mandava Stadium whilst the vehicle was found with a flat tire near,” he said. Masvingo Mirror



