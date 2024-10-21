US$12 DOG FEE FOR KWEKWE

Kwekwe City Council is proposing a US$12 annual dog license fee and a US$50 penalty fee for those who do not comply in its 2025 budget.

The local authority’s finance director Rejoice Dandira told a budget consultation meeting held last Friday that they decided to enforce this bylaw because of the increase in the number of people bitten by unvaccinated dogs.

She also said that residents are keeping more than three dogs in residential suburbs which is prohibited by council by-laws.

“We have considered to enforce the dog license fee which we are proposing to be US$12 per year in 2025. The dog license fee is not a new set up it is in our bylaws but we had relaxed enforcement of the bylaw over the years. However, we have realised that there are some problems emanating from lack of enforcement of the bylaw.

“Most people are being bitten by rabid dogs and the cases are on the rise causing a lot of problems because the medication to treat someone who would have been bitten are too expensive.

“We have also realised that some people are breeding eight to ten dogs at their 200 square meter stand which is illegal according to council bylaws, only a maximum of three dogs are allowed per house,” said Dandira.

She also urged residents to vaccinate their dogs against rabies to avoid paying penalties and protect other people from rabies.

“We encourage residents to have their dogs vaccinated and get certificates to protect other people from rabies in case of dog bites and also to avoid paying penalties,” she said. Masvingo Mirror