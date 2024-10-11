TEACHER GOES TO COURT OVER NUDES

A Mzilikazi High School teacher in Bulawayo has dragged five colleagues to court accusing them of sexual harassment.

B Metro reports that the teacher, Plaxedis Kumbirayi Munyaradzi, alleged that Ruth Muzanangwo got her nudes from her ex-lover’s wife and whenever she met her, she would threaten to splash them on social media.

Munyaradzi also vented her anger at Muzanangwo accusing her of spreading information that her ex-lover sexually abused her. However, Muzanangwo denied all the accusations levelled against her.

“I deny all the allegations levelled against me. She is imagining things. I do not even know her ex-lover. I’m an old enough woman and I’m not her age mate. Moreover, I rarely meet up with her. All that she is saying is a product of her imagination,” she said.

Next to step into the dock was Lawrence Mashakani who was accused of sending Munyaradzi sexually suggestive messages and rubbing his manhood against her buttocks.

“He used to send me sexually suggestive messages. At one point he found me alone in the staffroom and he grabbed me from behind before rubbing his manhood against my buttocks,” she said.

Mashakani also denied the accusations and said they used to share the staff room and after they crossed each other’s parts, he avoided meeting with her.

The presiding magistrate, Challenge Mahembe, granted Munyaradzi a peace order against all her accused colleagues. The peace order prescribes that they should not verbally and emotionally abuse each other.