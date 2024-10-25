ROOF BLOWN OFF, PUPIL HOSPITALISED

A roof at a primary school block in Makoni South was blown off, injuring 12 learners with one being hospitalised.

Powerful winds swept across Chirimutsitu Primary, and blew away asbestos roofing sheets from classrooms while learning was underway, forcing learners to scurry in all directions for cover.

The Manica Post reports that the unfortunate 12 learners were hit by pieces of asbestos, and sustained various degrees of injuries. By Wednesday, one learner was still admitted at Rusape General Hospital after sustaining a deep cut on the head.

The damage inflicted on the school was estimated to be around US$4 000. Makoni District Schools Inspector (DSI), Mr George Chidhakwa confirmed the incident, but had no finer details as he was away on official duty.

“Right now I am not in the district, but I have heard that one of our schools was damaged by strong winds, and some learners were injured. I will give you finer details on the incident once the team on the ground fully briefs me,” he said.

Makoni Rural District Council Ward 18 representative, Councillor Simba Muzariri said the farming community was still in a state of shock following the unfortunate incident, and appealed for help from well-wishers to repair the damaged five classrooms.

“There were strong winds that swept across the area, and affected the school on Tuesday afternoon around 12-midday.