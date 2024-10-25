ROOF BLOWN OFF, PUPIL HOSPITALISED

A roof at a primary school block in Makoni South was blown off, injuring 12 learners with one being hospitalised.
Powerful winds swept across Chirimutsitu Primary, and blew
away asbestos roofing sheets from classrooms while learning was underway,
forcing learners to scurry in all directions for cover.
The Manica Post reports that the unfortunate 12 learners were hit by pieces of asbestos,
and sustained various degrees of injuries. By Wednesday, one learner was still
admitted at Rusape General Hospital after sustaining a deep cut on the head.
The damage inflicted on the school was estimated to be
around US$4 000. Makoni District Schools Inspector (DSI), Mr George Chidhakwa
confirmed the incident, but had no finer details as he was away on official
duty.
“Right now I am not in the district, but I have heard that
one of our schools was damaged by strong winds, and some learners were injured.
I will give you finer details on the incident once the team on the ground fully
briefs me,” he said.
Makoni Rural District Council Ward 18 representative,
Councillor Simba Muzariri said the farming community was still in a state of
shock following the unfortunate incident, and appealed for help from
well-wishers to repair the damaged five classrooms.
“There were strong
winds that swept across the area, and affected the school on Tuesday afternoon
around 12-midday.
