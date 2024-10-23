NO SPECIAL TREATMENT FOR MIKE CHIMOMBE

The Zimbabwe Prison Services says Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu are not getting any special treatment.
H Metro reports that the two businessmen, who are facing
fraud charges, had until yesterday appeared at either the Magistrates’ or High
Court in prison garb.
ZPCS spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi,
said there was no basis for the claims that the two were getting any special
treatment based on the clothes they chose to wear on their court appearance
yesterday.
Ass-Comm Khanyezi said the revised law governing inmates on
remand applies to all suspects.
Chimombe and Mpofu also had their hair cut and they looked
very relaxed throughout the court proceedings.
“In terms of Section 72(1) of the Prison and Correctional
Service Act of 2023, unconvicted prisoners are permitted to maintain themselves
and to arrange for the purchase or receive from private sources at proper
hours, such food, clothing, bedding, television or other necessities as the
Commissioner-General may from time-to-time determine,” said Ass-Comm Khanyezi.
“If an unconvicted inmate does not provide himself or
herself with food, clothing and bedding, they receive normal prison food,
clothing and bedding,” she said.
