NO SPECIAL TREATMENT FOR MIKE CHIMOMBE

The Zimbabwe Prison Services says Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu are not getting any special treatment.

H Metro reports that the two businessmen, who are facing fraud charges, had until yesterday appeared at either the Magistrates’ or High Court in prison garb.

ZPCS spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi, said there was no basis for the claims that the two were getting any special treatment based on the clothes they chose to wear on their court appearance yesterday.

Ass-Comm Khanyezi said the revised law governing inmates on remand applies to all suspects.

Chimombe and Mpofu also had their hair cut and they looked very relaxed throughout the court proceedings.

“In terms of Section 72(1) of the Prison and Correctional Service Act of 2023, unconvicted prisoners are permitted to maintain themselves and to arrange for the purchase or receive from private sources at proper hours, such food, clothing, bedding, television or other necessities as the Commissioner-General may from time-to-time determine,” said Ass-Comm Khanyezi.

“If an unconvicted inmate does not provide himself or herself with food, clothing and bedding, they receive normal prison food, clothing and bedding,” she said.