MINISTER : ED IS GOD ANOINTED

LOCAL Government minister Daniel Garwe says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is God anointed and removing him is never an easy task. He said the ruling party’s 2030 agenda was God’s plan.

“We have the duty to build the country. You hear about Vision 2030. It’s not the brainchild of the President to come up with that plan. He does it through divine visions. He sees visions from the one who anointed him. And it’s God.

“Leaders are chosen by God and we, the people, only support what God has chosen for us. That is why after elections, no matter how much you want to fight to remove the anointed one, he will still stand,” he said while addressing councillors.