INVEST BACK HOME : MOHADI URGES DIASPORANS

Vice President Kembo Mohadi says diasporans must invest home to take up many investment opportunities the country.
“I came here at the invitation of the Lesotho Government on
behalf of President Mnangagwa to attend the bicentenary and independence day.
“We have met with our nationals here to appreciate their
issues and challenges. As a Government we are committed to the welfare of our
people at home and abroad and I have already re-assured them that we will look
into the matters through our Mission in South Africa and the Ministry of Home
Affairs and Cultural Heritage.
“In addition, to our promise, we encourage our diaspora
community to leverage on the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra and take up
opportunities to participate in national economic development matters.
“At the same time, we welcome investment from Lesotho since
we are currently having a lot of skills transfer programmes where we are
learning from each other”.
“They are welcome to invest in many sectors in Zimbabwe and
create employment and infrastructure development”.
He spoke in an interview with The Herald after concluding a
three-day visit to Lesotho.
