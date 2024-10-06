INVEST BACK HOME : MOHADI URGES DIASPORANS

Vice President Kembo Mohadi says diasporans must invest home to take up many investment opportunities the country.

“I came here at the invitation of the Lesotho Government on behalf of President Mnangagwa to attend the bicentenary and independence day.

“We have met with our nationals here to appreciate their issues and challenges. As a Government we are committed to the welfare of our people at home and abroad and I have already re-assured them that we will look into the matters through our Mission in South Africa and the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

“In addition, to our promise, we encourage our diaspora community to leverage on the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra and take up opportunities to participate in national economic development matters.

“At the same time, we welcome investment from Lesotho since we are currently having a lot of skills transfer programmes where we are learning from each other”.

“They are welcome to invest in many sectors in Zimbabwe and create employment and infrastructure development”.

He spoke in an interview with The Herald after concluding a three-day visit to Lesotho.