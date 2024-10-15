I'M MENTALLY UNWELL : ABUSIVE MOTHER



The mother who was arrested for beating up her baby has been dragged to court. The 30-year-old Mutare woman was accused of severely assaulting her 11-month-old daughter.

She appeared at the Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening the Children’s Protection and Adoption Act.

The woman pleaded guilty and during mitigation, she said she suffers from a mental disorder.

She was remanded in custody to October 30 pending an examination by two doctors in terms of the Mental Health Act.