COP'S FAMILY PERISHES IN ACCIDENT



A cop from Kuwadzana and three members of his family have been killed when their commuter omnibus veered off the road and overturned near Hwedza.

Evans Marerwa was coming from the burial of a relative when the accident happened. Eight people lost their loves in the crash and have since been granted a State-assisted funeral.

The accident occurred at the 5km peg along the Hwedza-Mutiweshiri Road on Tuesday afternoon after the driver of the commuter omnibus reportedly lost control of the vehicle which then veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its wheels.

Seven people died on the spot while the eighth died at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare yesterday.

Another 11 of the passengers sustained injuries.