CITY COUNCIL BOSSES GET STANDS ON THE CHEAP

A Harare City Council boss was allocated land for US$55 000 which was actually valued at US$146 000, the commission of inquiry into the City of Harare’s financial affairs has heard.
The land allocation process was marred by
favouritism, nepotism and corruption. The city’s director of works Zvenyika
Chawatama Chawatama got the US$55 000 land deal while the embattled town
clerk Hosiah Chisango, received a stand
valued at US$50 000.
Newsday reports that the Housing, Health, Education and
Licensing committee chairperson Blessing Muroiwa who appeared before the
commission last week, was at pains to explain the land allocation when he was
quizzed over the issues.
“I am not sure of how it was decided but from the
commercial side, they give a list of the people they have given leases but they
do not give us a breakdown of the housing list. It could be a misnomer but
according to our housing policy, there is no way to state that we must receive
land that has been allocated since the names of beneficiaries shall be deduced
from the housing list,” he said.
“May I put to your attention, My Lord, that since I became
the chairperson for housing, we have seen some anomalies within the
regularisation process. Those are some of the things that we are trying to
correct and I want you to know that up to date, not a very big percentage of
applicants have lived in red lines.
“Yes, but a larger part is now involving what are known as
land barons. I do not want to put it as that because here I have got a form
which explains the categories of the land barons and those that were
cooperatives and also the titles and properties.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment