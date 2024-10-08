CITY COUNCIL BOSSES GET STANDS ON THE CHEAP

A Harare City Council boss was allocated land for US$55 000 which was actually valued at US$146 000, the commission of inquiry into the City of Harare’s financial affairs has heard.

The land allocation process was marred by favouritism, nepotism and corruption. The city’s director of works Zvenyika Chawatama Chawatama got the US$55 000 land deal while the embattled town clerk Hosiah Chisango, received a stand valued at US$50 000.

Newsday reports that the Housing, Health, Education and Licensing committee chairperson Blessing Muroiwa who appeared before the commission last week, was at pains to explain the land allocation when he was quizzed over the issues.

“I am not sure of how it was decided but from the commercial side, they give a list of the people they have given leases but they do not give us a breakdown of the housing list. It could be a misnomer but according to our housing policy, there is no way to state that we must receive land that has been allocated since the names of beneficiaries shall be deduced from the housing list,” he said.

“May I put to your attention, My Lord, that since I became the chairperson for housing, we have seen some anomalies within the regularisation process. Those are some of the things that we are trying to correct and I want you to know that up to date, not a very big percentage of applicants have lived in red lines.

“Yes, but a larger part is now involving what are known as land barons. I do not want to put it as that because here I have got a form which explains the categories of the land barons and those that were cooperatives and also the titles and properties.”