2030 PROTEST ON THE CARDS

President Mnangagwa’s 2030 campaign supporters are planning to protest against a well known critic of the campaign.

Mnangagwa’s loyalists, especially in Midlands and Masvingo, want the Constitution amended to ensure the country’s leader extends his term of office to 2030 and beyond.

Newsday reports that suspended Children of War Veterans Association of Zimbabwe (COZWA) leader Munyaradzi Shoko, has rallied Mnangagwa’s critics to oppose the 2030 agenda, courting angry reactions from the ruling party.

Shoko, who was expelled from Zanu PF, yesterday said he feared for his life over his anti-2030 agenda.

A Zanu PF member in Midlands, Chaplain Chirume, yesterday confirmed that they were organising protests against Shoko.

Zanu PF director for information Farai Marapira yesterday said the ruling party only had one centre of power. “He (Shoko) is not a member of the party. He is not supposed to talk about our own internal issues. We only have one leader and centre of power and that is only President Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

Shoko yesterday accused Zanu PF of trying to violate the Constitution by extending Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2030. “As the children of war veterans, we are the vanguard of morals and ethics of the war of liberation struggle. It is our right to front the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“2030 is not a Zanu PF thing, but it is now of national interest because it is the Constitution which is being violated. It was agreed in 2013 that there is no room to violate the Constitution. President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his party must not be allowed to violate the Constitution.”