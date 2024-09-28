ZANU PF CHIKOMBA DCC SET TO BECOME CHIEF

Zanu PF Chikomba District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson Venon Muringani has been nominated to be substantive Chief Maromo.

Muringani was selected last Tuesday at Range offices, Chivhu by a three member panel comprising Chief Nyoka, Chief Svosve and Chief Chikwizo. Chikomba District Development Coordinator Michael Mariga was also in attendance.

Should he ascend to the throne, Muringani will succeed the late Chief Maromo born Augustine Mombeshora who is the father of the Minister of Health and Childcare Douglas Mombeshora.

Muringani confirmed his nomination to The Mirror. He however, said it is an ongoing process and refused to comment further.

Local businessman Kestry Muzana who played the role of nephew to Muringani told The Mirror that the process was peaceful, fair and inclusive.

“The selection process was peaceful and fair. Everyone was satisfied with the outcome,” said Kestry Muzana.

The late Augustine Mombeshora who was appointed Chief Maromo when the chieftainship was resuscitated in 2015.

His son and Minister of Health, Douglas Mombeshora became the acting chief and left the post when he was appointed Minister in September last year.

Muringani has been the DCC chairman since 2021 when Pedzisa Alfred was fired from the position for insubordination. Masvingo Mirror