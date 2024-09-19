FAWCETT GANG REMANDED IN CUSTODY

The armed robbers who pounced on Fawcett Security Company premises in Chipinge and fled with in a US$111 000 and R1281 320 have been remanded in custody.

The gang executed the raid with the help of an inside mole. They will return to court on Tuesday for trial.

By then, Norest Masikira (43) of Gaza A, Chipinge, who works for Fawcett, Takesure Simango (40) of Usanga, Tendai Mupatsi (42) of Gaza Township, Ignitious Bumhira (44) of Budiriro 1, Harare would have spent two weeks in remand prison.

The four who are being charged with robbery as defined in Section 12(1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23), appeared before Chipinge regional magistrate, Mr Nixon Mangoti on Monday.

The four were arrested two days after committing the alleged offence. Of the R1281 320 and US$111 411 stolen, only R98 200 and US$1 860 was recovered.