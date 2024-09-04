EX CCC CHIREDZI COUNCIL CHAIRMAN : I'M IMPRESSED BY ED

Former CCC Chiredzi town council chairman, Gibson Hwende has defected to Zanu PF arguing that it is an exercise in futility to continue opposing Mnangagwa.

Hwende came out publicly at a Zanu PF gathering at Chitsanga Hall in Chiredzi on Saturday to announce his defection.

Hwende who ironically has been a vocal critic of Mnangagwa said he is impressed by Mnangagwa as a listening president. Hwende lost the CCC ticket to represent the party in Chiredzi Central Constituency Parliamentary elections last year and went on to contest as an independent and still lost.

CCC candidate Ropafadzo Makumire won the seat.

His defection to Zanu PF was announced to members during a thank you rally by the current Chiredzi Town Council chairperson Jameson Charumbira.

Hwende later told The Mirror that his decision to join Zanu PF was inspired by the fact that Mnangagwa is a listening president.

“Mnangagwa is a listening president and he inspired me, I witnessed a lot of developments done by him under a short period of time and it’s madness to keep on opposing good development,” said Hwende.

Asked if he have any bad blood with his former leader Nelson Chamisa, Hwende said he hold nothing against him

“I don’t have any bad blood with him, but opposition yadhakwa,” said Hwende.

Also announced as joining Zanu PF on the day is Chiredzi Govt Primary School Development Committee (SDC) chairman, Artwell Muzvrwandoga and his deputy Shepherd Nyoni. Masvingo Mirror