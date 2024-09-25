ED DOLES OUT CARS TO CHIEFS AGAIN

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Second Republic will ensure Zimbabweans are food secure despite the impact of the El Nino-induced drought.
Handing over more than 90 service vehicles to traditional
leaders in Harare this Wednesday, the President said Chiefs should play a
leading role in the ongoing food distribution programme in rural communities.
President Mnangagwa said the government will continue to
improve the welfare of traditional leaders adding that no one will be left out
in the ongoing food distribution exercise.
“To date, five tonnes of food have been distributed in each
ward countrywide, with chiefs spearheading the distribution of the grain
through the Zunde Ramambo programme. As you are aware, the nation is currently
going through one of the worst droughts ever experienced in our recent history
due to the vagaries of climate change.
“Be that as it may, my government has already put in place measures to ensure that no one starves. In this regard, the Zunde RaMambo/ Isiphala SeNkosi Programme has gained traction as we grapple with the El-Nino-induced drought which requires our traditional leaders to distribute food aid to the needy people in rural communities.
“My government shall remain steadfast in distributing food
to ensure that no one starves and chiefs play a pivotal role in food
distribution through the Zunde RaMambo/ Isiphala SeNkosi Programme,” he said.
President Mnangagwa said the capacitation of chiefs through
service vehicles is part of the government’s grand plan to uphold their dignity
as custodians of the country’s land and culture.
“It is also in line with the government policy which has
seen us giving the chiefs vehicles after every five years. The policy is
premised on the understanding that chiefs’ functions contribute directly and
indirectly towards the attainment of Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve an
upper-middle income economy for our people. Further, the facility ensures that
the chiefs can carry out their critical duties more efficiently and
effectively,”he said.
Government ministries and departments were directed to
provide other services and utilities that uplift the livelihoods and standing
of traditional leaders.
“My Government shall continuously pursue such interventions to improve the welfare and general conditions of service for our esteemed chiefs. The Second Republic has put together a scheme that will enable all traditional leaders to access medical assistance through medical insurance as well as a Funeral Assistance package for our dearly departed chiefs.
“My Government will continue to improve the conditions of
service for traditional leaders so that they become truly esteemed and
dignified leaders,”said the President.
The handing over of service vehicles is an on-going
programme following the distribution of 100 vehicles early this year.
Government continues to empower traditional leaders through
the setting up of rural business units and the sinking of 35 000 boreholes
across the country for the provision of clean water and irrigation schemes. ZBC
