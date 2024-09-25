ED DOLES OUT CARS TO CHIEFS AGAIN



President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Second Republic will ensure Zimbabweans are food secure despite the impact of the El Nino-induced drought.

Handing over more than 90 service vehicles to traditional leaders in Harare this Wednesday, the President said Chiefs should play a leading role in the ongoing food distribution programme in rural communities.

President Mnangagwa said the government will continue to improve the welfare of traditional leaders adding that no one will be left out in the ongoing food distribution exercise.

“To date, five tonnes of food have been distributed in each ward countrywide, with chiefs spearheading the distribution of the grain through the Zunde Ramambo programme. As you are aware, the nation is currently going through one of the worst droughts ever experienced in our recent history due to the vagaries of climate change.

“Be that as it may, my government has already put in place measures to ensure that no one starves. In this regard, the Zunde RaMambo/ Isiphala SeNkosi Programme has gained traction as we grapple with the El-Nino-induced drought which requires our traditional leaders to distribute food aid to the needy people in rural communities.





“My government shall remain steadfast in distributing food to ensure that no one starves and chiefs play a pivotal role in food distribution through the Zunde RaMambo/ Isiphala SeNkosi Programme,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the capacitation of chiefs through service vehicles is part of the government’s grand plan to uphold their dignity as custodians of the country’s land and culture.

“It is also in line with the government policy which has seen us giving the chiefs vehicles after every five years. The policy is premised on the understanding that chiefs’ functions contribute directly and indirectly towards the attainment of Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve an upper-middle income economy for our people. Further, the facility ensures that the chiefs can carry out their critical duties more efficiently and effectively,”he said.

Government ministries and departments were directed to provide other services and utilities that uplift the livelihoods and standing of traditional leaders.

“My Government shall continuously pursue such interventions to improve the welfare and general conditions of service for our esteemed chiefs. The Second Republic has put together a scheme that will enable all traditional leaders to access medical assistance through medical insurance as well as a Funeral Assistance package for our dearly departed chiefs.





“My Government will continue to improve the conditions of service for traditional leaders so that they become truly esteemed and dignified leaders,”said the President.

The handing over of service vehicles is an on-going programme following the distribution of 100 vehicles early this year.

Government continues to empower traditional leaders through the setting up of rural business units and the sinking of 35 000 boreholes across the country for the provision of clean water and irrigation schemes. ZBC