AGE CHEATS :YOUNG WARRIORS FACE PROBE

Some players in the Young Warriors have been accused of manipulating their ages to make the cut in Zimbabwe’s side for the COSAFA Under-20 tournament.

Zifa has since launch an investigation into the matter. The Young Warriors were scheduled to fly out to Maputo, Mozambique last night ahead of their COSAFA Under-20 opening match on Thursday.

The Herald reports that Young Warriors mentor Simon Marange’s camp has been rocked by damning allegations that at least half a dozen of the squad, which the Orlando Pirates youth coach has been working with in training, dabbled with their ages to remain eligible for selection.

And ZIFA technical director Jethro Hunidzarira said yesterday that they were taking the allegations seriously had engaged the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council to assist in their investigations.

Hunidzarira said their initial probe had shown that “everything is above board. We have investigated and ended up at ZIMSEC and Home Affairs verifying. We also asked all the players to fill in affidavits stating that the documents and the information they provided are true.

“We then followed up with the suspects and although their documents look okay, we have gone further and checked with ZIMSEC,’’ Hunidzarira said.