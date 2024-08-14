WOMAN TRAMPLED BY ELEPHANT

A woman picking charcoal from a dumpsite in Hwange was trampled by an elephant. She struggled to raise the money for ambulance to transport her to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.
Loveness Ncube was taken to St Patrick’s Hospital from
where she was later transferred to Bulawayo as her condition was critical. Hwange
residents have called for urgent finalisation of the Parks and Wildlife Bill
which is being crafted.
“A sad event occurred in Hwange when an elephant tramped
Loveness Ncube. This emphasises how urgently the bill needs to be amended in
order to assist those who have been harmed by conflicts between people and
wildlife. For her transfer to Bulawayo, she is having difficulty raising the
ambulance fees. The fact that wild animals have an ambulance but human victims
do not have one is shocking. These conflicts will only grow more frequent as
climate change becomes more severe,” posted Green Shango Environment Trust director
Mr Daniel Sithole on his X handle.
