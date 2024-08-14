WOMAN TRAMPLED BY ELEPHANT

A woman picking charcoal from a dumpsite in Hwange was trampled by an elephant. She struggled to raise the money for ambulance to transport her to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Loveness Ncube was taken to St Patrick’s Hospital from where she was later transferred to Bulawayo as her condition was critical. Hwange residents have called for urgent finalisation of the Parks and Wildlife Bill which is being crafted.

“A sad event occurred in Hwange when an elephant tramped Loveness Ncube. This emphasises how urgently the bill needs to be amended in order to assist those who have been harmed by conflicts between people and wildlife. For her transfer to Bulawayo, she is having difficulty raising the ambulance fees. The fact that wild animals have an ambulance but human victims do not have one is shocking. These conflicts will only grow more frequent as climate change becomes more severe,” posted Green Shango Environment Trust director Mr Daniel Sithole on his X handle.