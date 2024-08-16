TWO EX HRE CITY COUNCIL BOSSES JAILED

Two former senior Harare City Council officials Stanley Ndemera and Emmanuel Mutambirwa have been jailed for 10 years for criminal abuse of duty.

The two are former Harare City Council acting finance director and Valuer and Estates manager.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Ndemera and Mutambirwa after it emerged that they connived and parcelled out commercial stands on land leased to Old Hararians Sports Club.

The State, led by Mr Whisper Mabhaudi and Mr Lovack Masuku, said between September 2018 and August 2020, the suspects acted in cahoots to facilitate the sale of the stands.

The stands were sold to Optel Enterprises, Silver Harbour Enterprises and Leanforth Investment.