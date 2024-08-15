REGIONAL LEADERS ARRIVE FOR SADC SUMMIT



Regional leaders have this Thursday begun arriving for the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government Summit.

Four leaders, Lesotho’s Prime Minister Rt Honourable Samuel Matekane, President Samia Suluhu Hasan of Tanzania, Malawi’s President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera and President Dr Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia are now in the country ahead of the SADC summit.

Speaking with journalists soon after touching down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Malawi’s President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera said the time is now for SADC to come together and seek growth.

“This summit presents an opportunity to deliberate and come together with one voice for regional cohesion and growth,” he said.

Namibia’s President Dr Nangolo Mbumba talked of the importance of the SADC Summit.

“I celebrated the meeting of regional leaders for the growth and development of our member states,” he said.

Regional leaders led by Zambia will meet this Friday for the SADC TROIKA Summit joined by Namibia and Tanzania.




