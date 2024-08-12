NEW VOTER REGISTRATION RAISES ALARM

A new voter registration blitz by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has raised alarm.

Newsday reports that critics view the registration blitz as an attempt to consolidate the party’s dominance in these regions ahead of future elections.

Witnesses in several communities have reported seeing Zec officials conducting voter registration, but without making the usual public announcements that typically accompany such exercises.

Sources told NewsDay that Zec targeted rural communities where access to information is often limited, to bolster voter numbers ahead of upcoming elections.

“Zec visited our community to register voters but without any public announcement. We only heard through word of mouth that Zec was in the area. There were no posters or notifications, just officials arriving and setting up for the day,” a villager from Gokwe said.

Another official from Gumunyu High School in Gokwe North, who requested anonymity, said the registration blitz was announced on Tuesday last week and was targeting learners.

“It is an exercise that is happening in all the schools in rural areas. So we were tasked to tell the learners about the process. They are targeting first-time voters born on or before September 2006,” the official said.

Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Simukai Kiwa confirmed the exercise, allaying fears the exercise was being done clandestinely.

“There is nothing nicodemous about it, we are not hiding anything. We have continuous voter registration, it’s not periodic. Those electoral watchdogs should come to us and we educate them on issues around the electoral processes,” he said.