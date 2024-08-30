MUKOROKOZA STABBED TO DEATH

An artisanal gold miner was stabbed to death by a colleague in Zaka on Saturday as the two argued over gold ore that they had taken to a milling plant.
Peterson Machinjike (41) died at around midnight at
Midwaters 20 Mine after Jacob Sigubu allegedly stabbed him with an okapi knife
in the pelvis.
The Mirror has been told that Sigubu is on the run and
Police is looking for him.
Masvingo Police Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Masauso Patinyu confirmed the matter to The Mirror.
The matter was reported to the Police by Davison Mangare
(57) who was on duty with the duo.
Circumstances are that the trio were guarding unprocessed
gold ore and Mangare and Machinjike ordered Sigubu not to go near the ore.
Sigubu accused his co-workers of not trusting him.
“Sigubu got irritated and pulled out a knife from his
pocket and stabbed Machinjike before fleeing.
“Machinjike bled to death. Mangare reported the matter to
the Police and a manhunt for Sigubu was launched. The body was taken to Ndanga
Rural Hospital for postmortem,” said Patinyu. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment