MUKOROKOZA STABBED TO DEATH

An artisanal gold miner was stabbed to death by a colleague in Zaka on Saturday as the two argued over gold ore that they had taken to a milling plant.

Peterson Machinjike (41) died at around midnight at Midwaters 20 Mine after Jacob Sigubu allegedly stabbed him with an okapi knife in the pelvis.

The Mirror has been told that Sigubu is on the run and Police is looking for him.

Masvingo Police Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu confirmed the matter to The Mirror.

The matter was reported to the Police by Davison Mangare (57) who was on duty with the duo.

Circumstances are that the trio were guarding unprocessed gold ore and Mangare and Machinjike ordered Sigubu not to go near the ore. Sigubu accused his co-workers of not trusting him.

“Sigubu got irritated and pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Machinjike before fleeing.

“Machinjike bled to death. Mangare reported the matter to the Police and a manhunt for Sigubu was launched. The body was taken to Ndanga Rural Hospital for postmortem,” said Patinyu. Masvingo Mirror