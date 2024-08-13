MINE SHOOTING : COP ARRESTED

Magistrate Percy Mukumba has denied a Shurugwi CID officer who allegedly commandeered artisanal gold miners into a protected mine and escaped when security guards discharged their weapons bail.

Assistant Inspector Jefenias Muzambani (44) is facing a Criminal Abuse of Office as a Public Officer as defined in Section 174 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23.

Prosecutor Kwanele Njini told the court that Muzambani who was off duty should have recorded statements and recovered the discharged weapons.

He spent the week in remand prison.

The incident happened on Sunday around 10:30 am at Musengezi Farm, Surprise area in Shurugwi.

Circumstances are that Muzambani allegedly led a group of artisanal miners into the farm where the mine under contention is.

The mine was guarded by Rudloy Security guards. It is under dispute from Eden Treasure led by Allan Sibanda and DSG represented by Sonai Musengezi.

Muzambani and the artisanal miners began mining much to the dismay of other artisanal miners who then vandalised the mine’s security fence and also began mining in the pit.

The security officers discharged their guns and injured six illegal miners. Muzambani who was in the pit ran away.

“The accused person then disappeared from the scene with other illegal miners with extracted gold ore and went on to process it without arresting the security guards who had opened fire or even recovering the fire arms…,” said Njini.

Muzambani was arrested later and found with 6.5 grams of processed gold. Masvingo Mirror