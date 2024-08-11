MACHESO : I USED TO TRAP MICE FOR SALE

Alick Macheso says he used to trap mice for sale when he lived in Dzivarasekwa.

The Standard reports that the musician said this last Friday when he commissioned a solar-powered borehole in Dzivaresekwa Extension.

“When I was staying here in Dzivarasekwa 2, these areas were my hunting grounds. “This area (Dzivarasekwa Extension) were bushes and l would come here to trap or dig up mice for selling to make ends meet.

“It was in 1983 when l had just come from Shamva. In that Dzivarasekwa river we would go fishing and many were surprised of my catches,” he said.

The musician said parents should support their children, who would have exhibited talent in music.

“Music pays, l have been all over the world playing music, don't discourage your children, nurture and support them,” he said.