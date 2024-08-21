HARARE BOSSES BLOW US$900K



HARARE City Council top officials blew over US$900 000 collected from Rufaro Marketing.

This was uncovered in an ongoing Commission of Inquiry into the governance of the Harare City Council.

This Wednesday, Harare City Council chamber secretary, Mr Warren Chiwawa appeared before the commission to answer allegations of corruption within Rufaro Marketing.

The investigation heard that since 2022, Rufaro Marketing, a Harare City Council subsidiary collected over US$1 million in revenue,only US$63 000 was remitted.

The allegations have raised concerns about the misappropriation of funds and potential corruption, with the Commission of Inquiry's evidence leader, Mr Thabani Mpofu ordering the immediate suspension of two board members; Ngoni Chimbalu and Juma Ulete.

In response, Chiwawa said he is not able to suspend his colleagues.

“I don’t have the powers to suspend the two but I can only make recommendations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chiwawa will be back before the commission inquiry on the 26th of this month, where the Commission is expected to take him to task on corruption allegations being raised against Ulete and Chimbalu, who are Rufaro Marketing board members responsible for operations and finance. ZBC