ED : ECONOMIC GROWTH UNSTOPPABLE

President Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic growth is unstoppable.

“Our resilience is the bedrock of our survival as a nation. We vow to resolutely protect the integrity of our independence and the interests of our nation against those who wish us to fail. As such, and against all odds, our economy continues to register positive growth,” he said in his address at the national shrine.

The ongoing economic growth bore testimony to the success of the diversification thrust, as Zimbabwe forged ahead despite the illegal sanctions, climate-induced shocks and international commodity price fluctuations.

In the agriculture sector, output was increasing even in the face of the El Nino-induced drought, with the winter wheat cropping season scoring remarkable success after hitting a record 121 982 hectares.

Government had already started rolling out preparations for the 2024-2025 summer cropping season, which was expected to restore food security through increased production on the back of massive irrigation infrastructure rehabilitation, expansion and use.

Government was also providing social protection for vulnerable communities and households to ensure no one starved, added the President.

Major strides were being made in the energy and power sectors, critical in national socio-economic development through industrialisation.

Said President Mnangagwa: “Low power production levels at Kariba Power Station are being offset by the Hwange 7 and 8 expansion project, which now feeds a constant supply to the national grid. Among numerous power augmentation projects, two large solar plants with a total capacity of 250 megawatts are being developed and will soon be commissioned.”