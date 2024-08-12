ED : ECONOMIC GROWTH UNSTOPPABLE

President Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic growth is unstoppable.
“Our resilience is the bedrock of our survival as a nation.
We vow to resolutely protect the integrity of our independence and the
interests of our nation against those who wish us to fail. As such, and against
all odds, our economy continues to register positive growth,” he said in his
address at the national shrine.
The ongoing economic growth bore testimony to the success
of the diversification thrust, as Zimbabwe forged ahead despite the illegal
sanctions, climate-induced shocks and international commodity price
fluctuations.
In the agriculture sector, output was increasing even in
the face of the El Nino-induced drought, with the winter wheat cropping season
scoring remarkable success after hitting a record 121 982 hectares.
Government had already started rolling out preparations for
the 2024-2025 summer cropping season, which was expected to restore food
security through increased production on the back of massive irrigation
infrastructure rehabilitation, expansion and use.
Government was also providing social protection for
vulnerable communities and households to ensure no one starved, added the
President.
Major strides were being made in the energy and power
sectors, critical in national socio-economic development through
industrialisation.
Said President Mnangagwa: “Low power production levels at
Kariba Power Station are being offset by the Hwange 7 and 8 expansion project,
which now feeds a constant supply to the national grid. Among numerous power
augmentation projects, two large solar plants with a total capacity of 250
megawatts are being developed and will soon be commissioned.”
