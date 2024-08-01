CHIMOMBE : I HAVE NO CASE TO ANSWER

Harare businessman, Mike Chimombe is challenging his placement on remand in the latest case, in which he is accused of fraudulently obtaining a tender to rehabilitate street lights in Harare.

The pair of Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are already on remand, were back in court this Thursday in a fresh case where they are being accused of acquiring a tender to install street lights in Harare through fraudulent means.

However, Chimombe through his legal counsel is challenging to be placed on remand by submitting that he has no case to answer.

The court will make a ruling this Friday on whether Chimombe will be placed on remand or not, while his co-accused Mpofu, has indicated that he is not opposing being placed on remand.

Chimombe and Mpofu allegedly used false documents to secure a Harare City Council tender to rehabilitate street lights in May this year.

The fraud accused businessmen allegedly misrepresented their company’s compliance with public procurement regulations by resubmitting a previously used receipt, despite being disqualified in an earlier bid.

The court heard that through misrepresentation and falsified documents, the duo’s Juluka Enndo Joint Venture company was allegedly awarded the tender. ZBC