BYO RESIDENTS SAY NO TO PRIVATISATION OF WATER

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has voiced strong opposition to the Bulawayo City Council’s (BCC) plan to establish a private water and sanitation utility in partnership with a Dutch company.
According to reports, BCC intends to create a stand-alone
water utility department to enhance the efficiency of managing the city’s water
and sanitation services. This initiative will be undertaken in collaboration
with the Netherlands-based organization Vitens Evides International (VEI).
In a statement, BPRA expressed concerns that this move
could lead to the privatization of water services, potentially resulting in
higher costs for residents and infringing on their constitutional right to
water.
“Residents and stakeholders of the City of Bulawayo, who
are the rightful owners of the city’s resources, strongly oppose the local
authority’s decision to establish a private water and sanitation utility in
partnership with a Dutch company,” BPRA stated.
“Privatisation of water could lead to increased costs,
further infringing on residents’ rights to access this essential resource and
compromising the overall quality of service. We are also concerned about a
potential decline in water quality, reduced maintenance, and decreased
investment in infrastructure due to this privatization.”
BPRA also criticised the process for lacking transparency,
particularly regarding the selection criteria for the Dutch company, which has
raised concerns among residents and stakeholders.
“It will be challenging for residents to hold the private
company accountable for fund usage, actions, or the state of these services.
Decisions about our city’s essential resources should be made by those who
understand the unique needs of our community, not by distant corporate entities
focused on profit. This could negatively impact residents’ ability to hold the
service provider accountable due to complex contractual arrangements and
regulatory frameworks,” BPRA added.
“The main issue with Bulawayo’s water supply is the
availability of bulk water. How does establishing such an entity address this
problem? Are we going to face prolonged water scarcity challenges?”
BPRA also questioned the financial implications of setting
up the utility, asking whether the costs will be passed on to residents and
stakeholders.
“These questions need to be addressed and clarified for
residents and stakeholders.”
BPRA reiterated its willingness to take action to prevent
the initiative from proceeding, arguing that it was initiated without adequate
consultation with Bulawayo’s citizens.
“This approach is elitist and does not tackle the primary
challenges we face regarding water supply. Such a significant change in the
management of our city’s water and sanitation services should have undergone
thorough public debate and scrutiny.” CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment