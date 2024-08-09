AGENT SQUANDERS KIDNEY PATIENT'S US$13K

An Ecocash agent has been arrested after he stole US$13 000 which had been raised through donations for a kidney patient.

Tendai Chibwe (46) was charged with fraud, was remanded on US$100 bail by Harare magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero to September 26 pending finalisation of investigations.

The Herald reports that Chibwe allegedly cheated Mr Nigel Makono who had raised the money from well wishers. Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Chanakira alleged that in January this year, Mr Makono’s niece, Ruth Hwarara, fell ill and required an urgent kidney transplant surgery.

Mr Makono did not have funds to pay for the services, hence he advertised on social media seeking donations from well-wishers. Mr Makono received donations in his personal EcoCash account and decided to liquidate the payment in order for him to receive more donations as his account had reached its limit.

So on April 3, Mr Makono visited Chibwe Econet shop at Thuli Service Station along Bulawayo Road in Dzivaresekwa 4, Harare, intending to do a cash out transaction of US$6 000. Mr Makono then transferred US$6 000 in batches. He had been assured by Chibwe that money was readily available.

After the transfer, Chibwe allegedly only gave Mr Makoni US$500 cash contrary to what he had said earlier.

Chibwe promised Mr Makoni to come back after 30 minutes but Mr Makoni could not make the meeting since he was rushing to attend to his niece at the hospital.

The court heard that Mr Makoni later made additional transfers to Chibwe making the total amount to US$13 000 and Chibwe only paid him a total of US$1 100.

Efforts to collect the balance did not yield anything as Chibwe became evasive.

The total value stolen is US$13 000 and only US$ 1 100 was recovered.