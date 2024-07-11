WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HRE TOILET

A woman has been found dead in a toilet at Roadport in Harare. Janet Bangwayo, of Overspill, Epworth, had just arrived from South Africa when she visited the toilet. H Metro reports that her body was first seen by patrons, who were at a food court, who wanted to use the toilet.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said : “Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at Roadport.

“The body was collected and taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” said Insp Chakanza.