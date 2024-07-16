US$30K STOLEN FROM BUSINESSWOMAN'S CAR

Gweru businesswoman, Smelly Dube, has had US$30 000 stolen from her vehicle.

The cash was stolen by two Bulawayo men who broke into a Tebekwe Mine vehicle. The mine is owned by Dube. A magistrate has remanded Burton Mbaye Nyoni (48) and Stephen Chimwazi (41) into custody. They are charged with theft.

Circumstances are that the duo was parked near a chemical shop near Inclusive Financial Shop. A Tebekwe Mine vehicle parked next to them and the driver disembarked and went into the chemicals shop.

The duo allegedly unlocked the mine car and stole US$30 000 in a satchel before fleeing away.

CCTV footage showed the man opening the vehicle and stealing the bag leading to their arrest in Bulawayo. Nyoni and Chimwazi denying the charge. Masvingo Mirror