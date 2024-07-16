US$30K STOLEN FROM BUSINESSWOMAN'S CAR

Gweru businesswoman, Smelly Dube, has had US$30 000 stolen from her vehicle.
The cash was stolen by two Bulawayo men who broke into a
Tebekwe Mine vehicle. The mine is owned by Dube. A magistrate has remanded Burton
Mbaye Nyoni (48) and Stephen Chimwazi (41) into custody. They are charged with
theft.
Circumstances are that the duo was parked near a chemical
shop near Inclusive Financial Shop. A Tebekwe Mine vehicle parked next to them
and the driver disembarked and went into the chemicals shop.
The duo allegedly unlocked the mine car and stole US$30 000
in a satchel before fleeing away.
CCTV footage showed the man opening the vehicle and
stealing the bag leading to their arrest in Bulawayo. Nyoni and Chimwazi
denying the charge. Masvingo Mirror
